Israel’s latest air and ground attacks in Gaza City have drawn condemnation from Türkiye, with the Communications Director Burhanettin Duran describing the assault as “a bloody stage” of genocide carried out under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership.

In a post on X, Duran said Israel’s attacks disregard fundamental principles of international law and add “a new dimension to Israel’s war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

His comments came as the Israeli military on Monday intensified its push into Gaza’s largest city, combining air strikes with a ground offensive where nearly one million starving Palestinians are trapped.

Duran linked Israel’s assault on Gaza to what he called a moral failure by the international community.

“With thousands of Palestinians killed and hundreds of thousands displaced, the humanitarian tragedy has reached an unbearable point,” he said.

“There is no excuse left for the world. The Security Council and all responsible mechanisms must act immediately to secure a ceasefire and hold Israel accountable before international law,” Duran said, adding that Ankara would back every initiative aimed at accountability.

