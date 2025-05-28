The European Council has formally lifted a broad set of economic sanctions on Syria, enacting a political agreement reached on May 20 aimed at supporting reconstruction and reconciliation in the war-torn country.

"The Council has adopted legal acts lifting all economic restrictive measures on Syria, with the exception of those based on security grounds," the Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision removes wide-ranging economic sanctions while maintaining certain measures tied to security concerns. It also includes the delisting of 24 entities previously subject to asset freezes and economic restrictions.

‘Encouraging a political transition and national reconciliation’

EU leaders framed the move as a step toward encouraging a political transition and national reconciliation.

The statement reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to helping the Syrian people "reunite and rebuild a new, inclusive, pluralistic and peaceful Syria."

Despite the easing of economic pressure, the Council extended targeted sanctions against individuals and entities linked to the ousted regime leader Bashar al Assad. These listings will remain in place until at least June 1, 2026, as part of the EU’s continued push for accountability and democratic transition.