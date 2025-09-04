Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation has rejected Israeli media reports that mentioned its name in connection with an alleged assassination plot against an Israeli minister, calling them part of a deliberate smear campaign.
"The mention of our country’s name in reports by certain Israeli media outlets regarding an alleged assassination plot against an Israeli minister is the result of a deliberate disinformation campaign targeting Türkiye," the centre said.
It stressed that the case, presented in Israeli media as a new development, was actually linked to an incident that took place eight months ago.
"Moreover, the detained individuals’ statements confirming that they had no connection whatsoever with Türkiye have been verified by Red Cross officials," the center said.
It argued that the main purpose of the reports was to create a misleading perception of Türkiye in the international arena and undermine its position on Palestine.
"The primary aim of this news is to create a misleading and intentional perception against Türkiye in the international arena, thereby undermining Türkiye’s policy on Palestine," the statement read.
Ankara urged the public and international authorities not to give weight to what it described as "disinformation and black propaganda efforts targeting Türkiye."
Türkiye has been one of Israel’s strongest critics since the start of its genocide in Gaza, repeatedly accusing Tel Aviv of committing genocide and calling for accountability at international courts.
Officials in Ankara say smear campaigns linking Türkiye to terrorism or regional plots are part of attempts to weaken its diplomatic stance in support of Palestinians.