BIZTECH
2 min read
China unveils world's first humanoid robot store in AI leadership push
The store features over 100 models performing different actions as China eyes global AI leadership with a $137B fund boost.
China unveils world's first humanoid robot store in AI leadership push
Staff move a humanoid robot of emperor Qin Shi Huang after it fell during a media tour at Robot Mall in Beijing on 6 August 2025. / Reuters
August 8, 2025

Fancy a robot chess partner to test your moves on? Perhaps a robotic pet dog? Or a life-sized replica of physicist Albert Einstein that could teach you his theories on relativity?

Those are some of over 100 robots that will be sold at a new store in Beijing opened on Friday, showcasing humanoid models from more than 40 Chinese brands such as Ubtech Robotics and Unitree Robotics.

The store is among China’s first to sell humanoid and consumer-oriented robots, reflecting the country’s ambition to lead in AI and robotics.

Located within a robotics industrial park in Yizhuang, it displays more than 50 robots across seven key categories, including medical, industrial, bionic, and humanoid, according to the state-run Global Times.

“If robots are to enter thousands of households, relying solely on robotics companies is not enough,” Wang Yifan, a store director, said on Wednesday, emphasising the need for tailored solutions for consumers.

Recommended

Describing the store as “4S” — offering sales, spare parts, maintenance and survey services, like car dealerships — Wang said the robots range in price from 2,000 yuan (£278.33) to several million yuan.

Robots showcased include dancing robotic dogs, humanoid robots dispensing traditional Chinese medicine, and robots that can flip pancakes, brew coffee, shoot basketballs, paint, or overcome obstacle courses. There is even an Albert Einstein replica.

The store's debut coincides with the 2025 World Robot Conference being held from August 8 to 12, showcasing more than 1,500 products and debuting 100 from over 200 domestic and international companies.

China’s focus on robotics aims to address challenges such as an ageing population and slowing growth.

The sector has been bolstered by generous subsidies exceeding $20 billion over the past year, while Beijing plans a one trillion yuan ($137 billion) fund to support AI and robotics start-ups.

SOURCE:Reuters, Anadolu Agency
Explore
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children
Seoul says talks for the release of South Koreans in the US immigration raid have concluded