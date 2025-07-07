WORLD
Overnight Russian attacks leave four dead, dozens wounded in Ukraine
Russian drones target multiple Ukrainian regions including Kiev, as Ukraine reports casualties; Russia claims to have downed 91 Ukrainian drones in response
Russian drones struck several buildings, although no fatalities were recorded in the capital Kiev. (Photo: Reuters) / Reuters
July 7, 2025

At least four people have been killed and more than 30 others injured as Russia launched overnight strikes across multiple regions of Ukraine, regional officials reported this morning.

According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Services on Monday, two of the fatalities occurred in the eastern region of Sumy, while another person has killed in the southern Odesa region. A fourth victim, a man, has reported dead in the southern Kherson region, local governor sources has confirmed.

The attacks left more than 30 people wounded, with the majority of injuries reported in the eastern Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

 In the capital city of Kiev, Russian drones struck several buildings, although no fatalities were recorded, Kiev’s mayor announced on Telegram.

Russia’s claims of drone interceptions

Russia's defence ministry has stated it had intercepted and destroyed 91 Ukrainian drones overnight. Eight of these drones were shot down in the Moscow region, while the majority were intercepted in areas bordering Ukraine.

The latest wave of attacks comes just days after Russia launched its largest drone and missile offensive on Ukraine since the invasion began in February 2022. On Friday, Russian forces sent 530 drones and about a dozen missiles targeting Kiev, an assault that killed at least two people.

Tensions between the two countries continue to escalate, with both sides engaging in increasingly aggressive aerial campaigns.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
