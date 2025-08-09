The Syrian government on Saturday strongly condemned a recent conference organised by the terrorist group the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling it a “serious blow” to the ongoing negotiations and a “clear violation” of the March 10 agreement.

A senior government source cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA said the event held in northeastern Syria was “not a unifying national framework” but rather a “fragile coalition” of parties seeking to undermine Syria’s unity and sovereignty.

Damascus accused the participants of “harbouring separatist agendas, relying on foreign backing, and evading commitments under the peace process,” according to SANA.

The government condemned the hosting of “separatist figures involved in hostile acts,” saying this amounted to “an attempt to internationalise the Syrian issue, invite foreign intervention, and reimpose sanctions.”

It warned that proposals aired at the meeting, including calls for a new “national army nucleus,” revisions to the constitutional declaration, and changes to administrative divisions, directly contradicted provisions of the March 10 deal, which mandated the integration of all civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria into state structures.

Damascus also accused “extremist Kurdish factions” within the SDF of pursuing “systematic demographic change against Arab Syrians” under instructions from Iraq's Qandil Mountains, where the PKK terror group operated from.

Relocating talks to Damascus

The government stressed that the shape of the Syrian state must be determined “through a permanent constitution approved by popular referendum,” not “through factional understandings or armed coercion.”