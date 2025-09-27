WAR ON GAZA
Over 100,000 people protest in Berlin against Germany's support for Israel amid Gaza genocide
Protesters call for an immediate halt to arms exports to Israel and for EU sanctions against Tel Aviv.
Among voters of coalition partner Social Democratic Party (SPD), the figure was even higher at 71 percent. / AP
September 27, 2025

More than 100,000 people rallied in Berlin, protesting German support for Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza.

Demonstrators reportedly marched on Saturday from Berlin's City Hall to a rally at the Grosser Stern after a broad coalition of around 50 groups, including pro-Palestinian organisations, Medico International and Amnesty International called for the large demonstration.

Organisers of the "All eyes on Gaza-Stop the genocide" mass rally demanded "an end to German complicity" for Israel's genocidal war in the Palestinian enclave.

They also called for "an end to all military cooperation with Israel. This includes the import, export, and transit of weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment."

"The Israeli government's actions have long been described as genocide by experts and international organisations, and the International Court of Justice is investigating them as such. While everyone can see how the Israeli military is committing mass atrocities in Gaza, the German government denies the systematic violence," organisers said in a statement.

The crowd chanted "Free, free Palestine" and "Viva Palestine" and held up posters that said "Stop the genocide in Gaza," "Never again for all," and "Freedom for Palestine." Many protesters also waved Palestinian flags.

They called for an immediate halt to German arms exports to Israel, access for humanitarian aid to Gaza, and EU sanctions against Israel.

Addressing the crowd, Left Party chairwoman Ines Schwerdtner spoke of genocide in Gaza and of the German government's complicity.

"Chancellor (Friedrich Merz) and ministers talk, but they don't act. They talk of 'reasons of state,' while hospitals are reduced to rubble. They remain silent about the genocide—and are complicit," she said.

Gaza genocide

A new survey released on Tuesday showed 62 percent of German voters believe Israeli actions in Gaza constitute genocide, putting mounting pressure on the centre-right government to reassess its stance toward Israel.

The representative poll conducted by YouGov showed that the sentiment crosses political lines, with 60 percent of voters from Merz's conservative CDU/CSU bloc viewing Israel's carnage as genocide against Palestinians.

Among voters of coalition partner Social Democratic Party (SPD), the figure was even higher at 71 percent.

While Chancellor Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul have recently sharpened their criticism of Israel's carnage and blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza, they have so far avoided using the term "genocide," referring instead to "disproportionate" use of force by the Israeli military.

Israel has killed nearly 66,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of the population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
