More than 100,000 people rallied in Berlin, protesting German support for Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza.

Demonstrators reportedly marched on Saturday from Berlin's City Hall to a rally at the Grosser Stern after a broad coalition of around 50 groups, including pro-Palestinian organisations, Medico International and Amnesty International called for the large demonstration.

Organisers of the "All eyes on Gaza-Stop the genocide" mass rally demanded "an end to German complicity" for Israel's genocidal war in the Palestinian enclave.

They also called for "an end to all military cooperation with Israel. This includes the import, export, and transit of weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment."

"The Israeli government's actions have long been described as genocide by experts and international organisations, and the International Court of Justice is investigating them as such. While everyone can see how the Israeli military is committing mass atrocities in Gaza, the German government denies the systematic violence," organisers said in a statement.

The crowd chanted "Free, free Palestine" and "Viva Palestine" and held up posters that said "Stop the genocide in Gaza," "Never again for all," and "Freedom for Palestine." Many protesters also waved Palestinian flags.

They called for an immediate halt to German arms exports to Israel, access for humanitarian aid to Gaza, and EU sanctions against Israel.

Addressing the crowd, Left Party chairwoman Ines Schwerdtner spoke of genocide in Gaza and of the German government's complicity.