Russia would shoot down Tomahawk cruise missiles and strike any launch sites used to fire them if the United States supplies the weapons to Ukraine, a senior Russian lawmaker warned on Wednesday, escalating rhetoric as Washington weighs Kiev’s request.

Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Russian parliament’s defence committee and a former deputy defence minister, told state news agency RIA that Moscow’s response would be “tough, ambiguous, measured, and asymmetrical.”

“We will find ways to hurt those who cause us trouble,” he said, forecasting strikes on operators and launch infrastructure rather than direct attacks on US soil.

Kartapolov argued that the missiles — long-range, sea- and land-launched weapons capable of striking deep behind front lines — would not decisively alter the battlefield even if supplied, because any deliveries would be limited.

“They could only be given in small numbers — in tens rather than hundreds,” he said.

Related TRT World - Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'

“Intercepting Tomahawks poses no novelty for Moscow”

Kartapolov said that Russian air defences were familiar with the Tomahawk’s flight profile from previous operations, including in Syria, and that intercepting them posed no novelty for Moscow.

“If Ukraine were to prepare launch sites, we would detect them and use drones and missiles to destroy any launchers,” Kartapolov said, adding that Moscow had seen no signs so far of Ukrainian preparations that would hide such capabilities.