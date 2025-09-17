Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
From jets in Jakarta to drones in Kuala Lumpur and a new defence accord in Hanoi, Türkiye is expanding its Southeast Asian footprint with hardware and pragmatism—offering capability without entanglement
Esra Karataş AlpayEsra Karataş Alpay
September 17, 2025

Türkiye is moving swiftly to cement a place in Southeast Asia’s security landscape, attaining defence exports with several high-level visits. 

Ankara’s latest initiative came in Hanoi, where Defence Minister Yasar Guler held talks aimed at strengthening cooperation with Vietnam—an engagement Vietnamese leaders cast as a practical step to implement a newly signed defence accord.

RelatedTRT World - How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?

For regional governments hedging between Washington and Beijing, Türkiye’s pitch is straightforward: proven hardware, flexible terms, and co-production that builds local industry—without political strings. 

“Unlike other powers, Türkiye carries no historical baggage in Southeast Asia,” Associate Professor Murat Yas from Marmara University in Istanbul tells TRTWorld

“It did not intervene in the Vietnam War and has no colonial legacy here. That clean slate lets Ankara present itself not as a patron demanding alignment, but as a partner offering technology, training, and industrial cooperation on terms respectful of sovereignty.”

RelatedTRT World - Prototype to power-broker: How Türkiye’s indigenous fighter jet KAAN earned global trust

Southeast Asia deals

In the region’s most striking vote of confidence, Indonesia signed for 48 KAAN fifth-generation fighter jets, Türkiye’s first export of its indigenous combat aircraft. 

Jakarta billed the deal as a pillar of its long-term modernisation, with provisions for technology transfer and local workshare; for Ankara, it marked a breakout in the Indo-Pacific market.

Altay Atli, a scholar of Türkiye–Asia ties at Koc University in Istanbul, says the moment fits a broader strategic pattern.  “Türkiye is a NATO member and an EU candidate, but it also pursues strategic autonomy—engaging East and West while avoiding forced choices,” he tells TRTWorld.  “That language resonates in Southeast Asia, where states want options, not alignments.”

Malaysia has started operating Turkish-made ANKA-S drones as maritime surveillance tools over disputed waters, as part of a diversification effort that includes proposals for surface combatants and naval systems. 

Contracts for three ANKAs were inked at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition(LIMA 2023); deliveries and basing in Labuan, an island federal territory of Malaysia, underscore Kuala Lumpur’s push to expand surveillance of the South China Sea and nearby sea lanes.

“Türkiye’s flexibility—its readiness to localise production, embed technology, and tailor packages—is what sets it apart,” Yas says, pointing to co-production and training as central to sustaining capability without eroding sovereignty.

According to Yas, Vietnam’s long-standing ‘Four Nos’—no military alliances, no siding with one power, no foreign bases, and no use or threat of force—leave little room for treaty-bound partnerships. But they do not preclude modernisation or industrial cooperation. 

Turkish officials emphasised that the new Vietnam track will focus on training, defence industry links, UN peacekeeping, and exchanges in naval, air, cyber, and non-traditional security fields—areas that align with Hanoi’s non-aligned doctrine while building practical capacity.

“This is cooperation built on pragmatism and trust,” Yas says. “Both Ankara and Hanoi are middle powers intent on protecting sovereignty, building resilience, and avoiding dependency on any single great power.”

Recommended

Great potential

Atli views the current wave of activity as comprising two strands that reinforce each other: multilateral outreach to ASEAN, and a denser web of country-by-country ties. 

“They are not alternatives,” he says. “They are complementary pillars of a sustained presence.”

Ankara’s officials echo that narrative, casting Southeast Asia as a proving ground for Türkiye’s evolved defence economy—drones, precision weapons, warships, and now a fifth-generation jet—battle-tested from the Caucasus to North Africa. 

The message in Hanoi was similar: Türkiye wants to translate its industrial rise into long-term partnerships that build local capacity and reduce single-supplier risk. 

“Türkiye and Southeast Asia share a common language: both seek a more balanced international order, a more inclusive global governance system, and a world where medium powers are not reduced to pawns in superpower rivalry,” Atli says 

This shared worldview strengthens the political and strategic logic of Türkiye–ASEAN ties. For relations to be sustainable, they must rest on economic foundations—and not just trade, but long-term investments. Especially relevant in light of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).” 

RCEP, which brings together 15 countries including ASEAN members, China, Japan, and South Korea, constitutes the largest free trade bloc in the world. 

“Türkiye is not a member, and at first glance, this seems like a disadvantage. Yet there is a “half-full” side of the glass,” Atli says.

“If a Turkish company sets up production in Vietnam, it can export tariff-free to all 15 RCEP members. Conversely, Southeast Asian firms investing in Türkiye can leverage Türkiye’s Customs Union with the EU to reach European markets.”

The road ahead

Whether this momentum hardens into a durable regional role will depend on execution: timely deliveries to Indonesia, smooth operationalisation in Malaysia, and tangible projects in Vietnam.

For now, Türkiye has placed markers on all three fronts—and in a region wary of binary choices, its offer of capability without entanglement is landing with new traction.

“Middle powers are shaping the security architecture of a multipolar Asia,” Yas tells TRT World. “If managed carefully, Türkiye’s partnerships can become a template—built not on alliances or coercion, but on mutual respect, technological pragmatism, and shared strategic autonomy.”


SOURCE:TRTWorld
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan