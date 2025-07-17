Israeli invading troops have targeted a Catholic church in northern Gaza, killing at least three Palestinians and wounding 10 others, with Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem saying the Israeli military "hit the church directly."

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa has expressed doubt that the strike was the result of a "mistake", as claimed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

"What we know for sure is that a tank, the IDF says by mistake, but we are not sure about this. They hit the church directly," Pizzaballa told Vatican News.

Amid the outrage, Israel is framing the Gaza church bombing as "a mistake".

But it isn't a one-off. Israel has struck churches in Gaza several times since it began its genocide in Gaza.

Here is a timeline of major Israeli strikes on churches in Gaza since 2023.

October 19, 2023:

Saint Porphyrius Church, Gaza City: Israel bombed a building within the Saint Porphyrius Church compound, where approximately 400–500 displaced Muslim and Christian Palestinians were sheltering.

The strike killed at least 18 people, including several children, and wounded many others. The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned the attack as a war crime.

The Israeli military claimed the church was not the intended target.

October 17, 2023:

Al-Ahli Arab Hospital (Baptist Church Compound), Gaza: Israel targeted the courtyard of the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, part of the Baptist Church compound, which was sheltering displaced civilians.

Nearly 500 people, including patients and displaced civilians, were killed.