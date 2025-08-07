US
1 min read
United Airlines grounds flights nationwide over tech glitch, now resolved
Flights across major US airports halted due to systemwide issue, airline warns of continued delays.
United Airlines grounds flights nationwide over tech glitch, now resolved
Flights across major US airports halted due to systemwide issue, airline warns of continued delays / AP
August 7, 2025

United Airlines has grounded flights across major US routes due to a technology issue that disrupted operations at several key airports, including Chicago, Denver, Newark, Houston and San Francisco.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the nationwide disruption, initially halting all United flights bound for Chicago at their departure points before expanding the advisory.

The airline said the problem had been resolved by late afternoon but warned that delays could continue into the evening.

Recommended

"Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations," United said in a statement, without providing further details on the nature of the outage.

Travellers across the country experienced confusion and frustration.

On social media, United apologised to affected customers: "Hey there, we apologize for the travel disruption today. Our teams are working to resolve the outage as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience."

Despite the resolution of the underlying technology problem, travelers were advised to expect ongoing delays and to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks