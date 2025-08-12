US
1 min read
Shooting at Texas Target store leaves 3 dead
Police didn't announce how many were injured, but Austin-Travis County emergency services posted on X that it assisted four patients.
The shooting came amid back-to-school shopping ahead of the upcoming school year. / AP
August 12, 2025

Police have said three people were killed in a shooting at a Target store in Austin, Texas, and a suspect has been detained.

Austin police said in a post on the social platform X on Monday that the scene is still active, and an investigation is ongoing.

The police statement did not say if anyone was injured. Austin-Travis County emergency services posted on X that it assisted four patients but provided no details.

Austin police identified a suspect as a white male wearing shorts and a Hawaiian-style floral shirt. Police closed several roads in the area and warned the public not to approach him.

The shooting came amid back-to-school shopping ahead of the upcoming school year.

Video shows a massive police and emergency response to the store parking lot.

SOURCE:AP
