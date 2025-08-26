Arab countries have denounced Israel’s ongoing incursions into Syria’s territory, calling them “a flagrant violation” of its sovereignty and international law.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed “its strong condemnation and denunciation of the continued Israeli violations, its incursion into Syrian territory, and its interference in its internal affairs.”
The ministry said Israeli attacks on Syrian soil constitute a “clear violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, international law, and the disengagement agreement concluded between Syria and Israel in 1974.”
Saudi Arabia reiterated its firm support for Syria’s sovereignty and categorical rejection of “any separatist calls to divide Syria,” urging all parties to be involved in dialogue and unify to complete the reconstruction of the new Syrian state.
The ministry called on the international community to “support Syria in achieving security and stability” and to “stand seriously and firmly in the face of the continuing Israeli violations in the country.”
Qatar also called the Israeli incursions into Syrian territory “a blatant violation of Syria's sovereignty, a flagrant breach of international law, and a challenge to the international will supporting Syria's reconstruction, development, and the establishment of peace in the region.”
In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry urged the international community to “take decisive measures against the Israeli occupation and to compel it to stop its repeated aggressions and irresponsible actions, which pose a serious threat to regional and international security.”
Jordan also denounced the Israeli incursions as “a flagrant violation of international law and a dangerous escalation targeting Syria’s stability, sovereignty, and security.”
The Foreign Ministry called on Israel to halt its repeated attacks on Syrian territory, calling them “a blatant violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel, and an assault on the sovereignty of an Arab state in clear breach of the UN Charter.”
It reaffirmed “full solidarity with Syria, its security, stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its people,” underlining that Syria’s security and stability are “a cornerstone of regional stability.”
Israeli forces raided the Quneitra countryside, which is located within the disengagement zone in the occupied Golan Heights in southern Syria on Tuesday, killing one resident and arresting another.
After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.