Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to US President Donald Trump’s remarks expressing “disappointment” over stalled progress on Ukraine, calling for realistic expectations and a return to diplomacy.

“Disappointments stem from excessive expectations,” Putin said on Friday during a press briefing in Valaam. “Approaching problem-solving peacefully requires thorough discussions, either publicly or discreetly through negotiations.”

His comments followed Trump's warning that the US would impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on Russia and its trading partners unless Moscow and Kiev reach an agreement to end the conflict. Initially giving a 50-day deadline on July 14, Trump shortened it to 10 days earlier this week.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye is 'liked' platform by all parties in Russia-Ukraine settlement process: Kremlin

Advancing dialogue