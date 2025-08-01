WORLD
2 min read
Excessive expectations cause Trump's "disappointment" on war with Ukraine, Putin says
Putin's remarks come following US President Trump's warning that the US would impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on Russia unless Moscow and Kiev reach an agreement to end the conflict.
Excessive expectations cause Trump's "disappointment" on war with Ukraine, Putin says
President Putin says Moscow has proposed the creation of three working groups with Ukraine to advance dialogue. (Photo: AP) / AP
August 1, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to US President Donald Trump’s remarks expressing “disappointment” over stalled progress on Ukraine, calling for realistic expectations and a return to diplomacy.

“Disappointments stem from excessive expectations,” Putin said on Friday during a press briefing in Valaam. “Approaching problem-solving peacefully requires thorough discussions, either publicly or discreetly through negotiations.”

His comments followed Trump's warning that the US would impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on Russia and its trading partners unless Moscow and Kiev reach an agreement to end the conflict. Initially giving a 50-day deadline on July 14, Trump shortened it to 10 days earlier this week.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye is 'liked' platform by all parties in Russia-Ukraine settlement process: Kremlin

Advancing dialogue

Recommended

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to a peaceful resolution, saying Moscow had proposed the creation of three working groups with Ukraine to advance dialogue. He said Kiev had responded positively to the initiative but gave no further details.

“In principle, we can wait. If the Ukrainian leadership believes now is not the right time, we are ready to wait,” Putin added, emphasising that dialogue remains essential and “always in demand.”

He also cited the three rounds of negotiations held in Istanbul since May, claiming they helped resolve “many humanitarian issues.”

Despite rising tensions and US threats of economic pressure, Putin’s remarks signaled Moscow’s continued interest in restarting talks with Kiev.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps