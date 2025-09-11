A shooting at a high school in the US state of Colorado left three students critically injured, according to local authorities.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place at Evergreen High School shortly after midday on Wednesday.

The victims, all students, were transported to St. Anthony Hospital, where they remain in critical condition, ABC News reported.

Local police confirmed that the suspect was "neutralised" at the scene.

Officials did not immediately provide further details about the identity of the shooter or whether the person was killed.

The school was placed on lockdown as officers continued to secure the campus and search for any additional threats.

"FBI Denver is aware of the situation in Evergreen, Colo. We have personnel responding and stand ready to assist," the agency said in a post on X.