WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel's far-right minister Smotrich refuses to back Trump's Gaza truce plan
Bezalel Smotrich urged Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership that Israel must continue to Gaza war once abducted Israelis are returned from the Palestinian enclave.
Israel's far-right minister Smotrich refuses to back Trump's Gaza truce plan
Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich says that emptying prisons risks empowering the next generation of Palestinians. [File photo] / Reuters
October 9, 2025

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said he opposed the Gaza ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas and will not vote in favour of a ceasefire deal with Hamas to end the war in Gaza.

"There is immense fear of the consequences of emptying the prisons and releasing the next generation of terrorist leaders who will do everything to continue to pour rivers of Jewish blood here, God forbid," Smotrich said on Thursday in his personal account on X.

"For this reason alone, we cannot join in short-sighted celebrations or vote in favour of the deal," he added.

However, Smotrich stopped short of threatening to bring down Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.

He also said Hamas must be destroyed following the return of hostages from Gaza.

"Immediately after the abductees return home, the state of Israel must continue to strive with all its strength to fully eradicate Hamas and completely demilitarise Gaza so that it no longer poses a threat to Israel," he said.

RelatedTRT World - Israel's Smotrich says 'lost faith' in Netanyahu's Gaza vision, favours more brutal approach
Recommended

Truce deal

Opposition leader Yair Lapid of the centrist Yesh Atid party has said political cover will be provided so the Trump initiative can succeed and "we won't let them torpedo the deal".

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and diseases.

RelatedTRT World - Why sanctioning Smotrich and Ben-Gvir won’t stop Israel’s Gaza genocide

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Hamas forces kill 32 members of Gaza 'gang' behind theft of relief goods
Israel starts releasing Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal
EU revives Gaza border monitoring mission
Gaza war is over, says Trump
EU 'supports' Gaza ceasefire deal brokered by US, Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt: commission chief
Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Hamas begins release of Israeli prisoners, transfers first seven to Red Cross in Gaza
Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report
Trump says 'the war is over' in Gaza, praises Türkiye’s role in ceasefire
Iran will not attend Gaza summit in Egypt: FM
Israel-backed gangs kill Palestinian journalist in Gaza City
Gaza situation: Aid trucks move in, prisoner-captive exchange tomorrow
No cheers, no filming: Israeli forces raid homes, threaten families of Palestinian prisoners
Israeli forces to carry out 'demolition of Hamas tunnels operation' after hostage release