Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said he opposed the Gaza ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas and will not vote in favour of a ceasefire deal with Hamas to end the war in Gaza.

"There is immense fear of the consequences of emptying the prisons and releasing the next generation of terrorist leaders who will do everything to continue to pour rivers of Jewish blood here, God forbid," Smotrich said on Thursday in his personal account on X.

"For this reason alone, we cannot join in short-sighted celebrations or vote in favour of the deal," he added.

However, Smotrich stopped short of threatening to bring down Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.

He also said Hamas must be destroyed following the return of hostages from Gaza.

"Immediately after the abductees return home, the state of Israel must continue to strive with all its strength to fully eradicate Hamas and completely demilitarise Gaza so that it no longer poses a threat to Israel," he said.