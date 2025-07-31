WORLD
2 min read
China summons Nvidia over 'backdoor security risks' in H20 chips
The US artificial intelligence experts revealed that Nvidia's computing chips have mature tracking and location, and remote shutdown technologies, the CAC says.
China summons Nvidia over 'backdoor security risks' in H20 chips
In April, Washington restricted Nvidia from selling its H20 chips to China in an escalation of its tech war with Beijing. / Photo: Reuters
July 31, 2025

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) summoned US chip giant Nvidia to clarify the "backdoor security risks" associated with its H20 computing chips.

"Recently, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers called for advanced chips exported from the US to be equipped with tracking and location capabilities," the CAC said in a statement on Thursday.

The CAC said that the US artificial intelligence experts revealed that Nvidia's computing chips have mature tracking and location, and remote shutdown technologies.

"To safeguard the network and data security of Chinese users, and in accordance with the Cybersecurity Law, the Data Security Law, and the Personal Information Protection Law, the Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia on July 31, 2025, requesting that the company explain the backdoor security risks associated with its H20 computing chips sold to China and submit relevant supporting documentation," it added.

In April, Washington restricted Nvidia from selling its H20 chips to China in an escalation of its tech war with Beijing, saying it would be required to have an export licence "for the indefinite future" to sell the chips to the country.

Recommended

Nvidia said it expected to write down charges of up to $5.5 billion in its fiscal first quarter due to US export requirements now imposed on its H20 chips for the Chinese market.

Earlier this month, Nvidia said it will resume sales of its H20 AI chips to China after the US government pledged to remove licensing restrictions.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps