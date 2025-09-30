POLITICS
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Venezuelan president authorises military control of public services and oil sector as US warships deploy in the Caribbean.
September 30, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed a decree granting him expanded security powers in the event of a military incursion, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Monday.

The decree allows Maduro to mobilise armed forces across the country and gives the military authority over public services and the oil industry.

Rodriguez told diplomats that the measure had been signed, days after Maduro said he would submit it for consideration. It was not immediately clear when the order took effect.

Under Venezuela’s constitution, the powers will be valid for 90 days, with the option to renew them for another 90.

The move comes as the United States has deployed a fleet of warships in the Caribbean, saying the mission is to counter drug trafficking in the region.

Maduro’s government alleges Washington is plotting to remove him from power.

In recent weeks, US forces struck several boats it claimed were transporting narcotics from Venezuela, killing those aboard.

The operations have been criticised by some international observers, who questioned their legality.

"What the US government, what warlord Marco Rubio is doing against Venezuela is a threat," Rodriguez said, referring to the US Secretary of State.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decree underscores mounting tensions between Caracas and Washington, which has accused Maduro’s government of corruption, repression and links to drug trafficking.

Venezuela, for its part, says US military manoeuvres amount to intimidation and threaten regional stability.

Maduro, who has faced years of US sanctions and political isolation, has repeatedly claimed his administration is the target of regime-change efforts.

His government maintains that the expanded powers are necessary to defend Venezuela’s sovereignty.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
