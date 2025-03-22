Filiz Akin, a screen actress and iconic figure of Turkish cinema of the 1960s and 1970s, has passed away at the age of 82, the Health Ministry announced.

Akin died on Saturday in a hospital in Istanbul. The cause of death was not specified.

“Filiz Akin, one of the rare gems of Turkish cinema has passed away at the hospital where she had been receiving treatment for some time,” the ministry said, adding that the actress had left “unforgettable marks on the history of cinema.”

Along with Turkan Soray, Hulya Kocyigit and Fatma Girik, Akin was considered one of the four most iconic actresses of the Turkish film industry that was known as “Yesilcam” - after the street in Istanbul where film companies were based.