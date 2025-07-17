Israel launched a series of air strikes in Syria this week, claiming that they were meant to protect the Druze , an Arabic-speaking community spread across Syria, Lebanon, Israel and the Syrian territory of the Golan Heights that Tel Aviv has illegally occupied since 1967.

Israel bombed Syrian forces in Sweida, a Druze-majority area in Syria, vowing to protect the community amid clashes between Druze militias and Bedouin tribes. In the process, Israel killed more than 30 Syrians and injured nearly 100, prompting strong condemnation from all quarters.

“The idea that Israel wants to protect the Druze, or is genuinely concerned about their situation in Syria, is not realistic,” Tuba Yildiz, an academic and analyst of Middle Eastern politics, tells TRT World.

Israeli attacks in Druze-dominated Sweida and Daraa areas in Syria are part of Tel Aviv’s attempt to establish a buffer zone in southern Syria, she says.

The attacks should be viewed in the context of Israel’s similar plan to depopulate southern Lebanon, where Tel Aviv is illegally occupying five areas, allegedly to keep hostile forces at bay.

“As a community, the Druze tend to experience identity crises and existential anxiety when a fragile state structure emerges,” Yildiz says.

She adds that the inability of the newly-formed Syrian government’s military structure to fully secure control is strengthening the hand of Hikmat al-Hijri, a double-dealing Druze leader in Sweida who went from being a religious figure associated with Iran’s Axis of Resistance to saying “Israel is not the enemy”.

The overwhelming majority of Druze spiritual leaders in Syria have publicly rejected integration with Israel.

Early this year, a large number of Druze protesters gathered in Seyouf Square in Jaramana, a suburb of Damascus, to denounce Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement warning the newly-formed Syrian army against advancing south of Damascus.

According to Omer Ozkizilcik, a research fellow at the Atlantic Council, Israel is claiming to protect the Druze community from a threat that does not exist .

A long history of discrimination

Israel’s ostentatious concern for the well-being of the Syrian Druze contradicts the long history of discrimination that members of the same community have faced in the occupied Golan Heights.

The Druze constitute about half of the 50,000 people living in the Syrian territory occupied by Tel Aviv, while the other half are Israeli settlers . The Druze make up 1.6 percent of Israel’s population and follow a distinct faith considered an offshoot of Shia Islam.