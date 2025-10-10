A suicide attack targeted a police training centre in the northwestern Pakistan on Friday, officials told Anadolu.

Militants entered the facility amid an exchange of fire with police in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources in civil and police administration said.

“Terrorists attacked the police training centre, and some of them managed to enter the facility. However, police have engaged them, and an exchange of fire is still ongoing. So far, there is no exact information about casualties,” a police official told Anadolu over the phone.

“It was a suicide attack. The attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main entrance and managed to enter the facility,” a second official told Anadolu.

“We have sent additional police contingents to the area, and army troops have also arrived. Heavy firing is continuing, but due to the darkness, the exact ground situation remains unclear,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.