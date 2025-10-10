WORLD
1 min read
Suicide attack hits police training centre in northwestern Pakistan
Attackers ram explosive-laden vehicle into facility in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials say.
Suicide attack hits police training centre in northwestern Pakistan
A local resident in Dera Ismail Khan city said heavy gunfire continued and several explosions were heard. / AA
October 10, 2025

A suicide attack targeted a police training centre in the northwestern Pakistan on Friday, officials told Anadolu.

Militants entered the facility amid an exchange of fire with police in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources in civil and police administration said.

“Terrorists attacked the police training centre, and some of them managed to enter the facility. However, police have engaged them, and an exchange of fire is still ongoing. So far, there is no exact information about casualties,” a police official told Anadolu over the phone.

“It was a suicide attack. The attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main entrance and managed to enter the facility,” a second official told Anadolu.

“We have sent additional police contingents to the area, and army troops have also arrived. Heavy firing is continuing, but due to the darkness, the exact ground situation remains unclear,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Recommended

A local resident in Dera Ismail Khan city said heavy gunfire continued and several explosions were heard.

A large contingent of police force, including bomb disposal squad was dispatched to the training centre to respond to the situation.

RelatedTRT World - Taliban accuses Pakistan of bombing border town, Islamabad cites cross-border terrorist attacks

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel starts releasing Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal
EU revives Gaza border monitoring mission
Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
Xi calls for greater role of women in politics, pledges $110M to boost global gender equality effort
European far-right figures exploit AI videos to fuel racist, anti-Islam sentiment online
World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Trump vows to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan clash amid rising tensions
Hamas begins release of Israeli prisoners, transfers first seven to Red Cross in Gaza
Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report
North Korea likely received help from Russia on submarines: South Korea
Trump says he will send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if war with Russia not settled
Ghana boat capsize kills 15, mostly children: authorities
Trump says 'the war is over' in Gaza, praises Türkiye’s role in ceasefire
Iran will not attend Gaza summit in Egypt: FM
France unveils new government under PM Lecornu