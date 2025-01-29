India has witnessed a deadly stampede during the Maha Kumbh Mela, or Great Pitcher Festival, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, as tens of millions attended the pilgrimage.

The stampede resulted in at least 15 deaths, with many more wounded, a doctor at the Kumbh Mela festival in northern India told AFP on Wednesday.

Drone footage showed millions of people, shoulder to shoulder, arriving in the pre-dawn dark to mark the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Video and photographs after the stampede showed bodies being taken away on stretchers and people sitting on the ground crying while others stepped over a carpet of discarded belongings left by people as they tried to escape the stampede.

A Reuters news agency witness saw several dead bodies as he followed dozens of ambulances rushing towards the river bank where the incident occurred.

Officials said an initial stampede which occurred around 1 am local time was "not serious", but its cause was unclear.

However, witnesses said people trying to escape it were caught in another stampede at an exit. They then returned towards the pontoon bridges, looking for another way out, only to find it had been closed by authorities.

"I saw many people falling and getting walked on by the crowd...many children and women getting lost, crying for help," said Ravin, who gave only his first name and had travelled from the financial capital Mumbai for the festival.