POLITICS
1 min read
Türkiye among countries where Zelenskyy can meet Putin and Trump
Zelenskyy says a meeting with Putin and Trump could take place within 7 to 10 days if security guarantees are agreed, names Switzerland, Austria, Türkiye and Hungary as potential venues.
Türkiye among countries where Zelenskyy can meet Putin and Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. / AP
August 21, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he could meet Russian President Vladimir Putin but only after his country had received security guarantees, and mentioned Switzerland, Austria or Türkiye as possible venues.

"We want to have an understanding of the security guarantees architecture within 7–10 days. And based on that understanding, we aim to hold a trilateral meeting" also with US President Donald Trump, Zelensky said.

Recommended

"Switzerland, Austria – we agree... For us, Türkiye is a NATO country and part of Europe. And we are not opposed," he said of possible venues.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia-Ukraine peace talks could resume in Türkiye: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
From TikTok to tear gas: How Indian media misframed Nepal’s Gen Z protests
By Deepak Adhikari
Trump: US patience with Russia's Putin near breaking point
Charlie Kirk murder suspect in custody: Trump
France in freefall: Can Macron’s new prime minister survive?
By Murat Sofuoglu
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing