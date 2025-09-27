US President Donald Trump has said he will send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle “domestic terrorists” as he expands his controversial deployments to more American cities.

On Saturday, he announced on social media that he was directing the Department of Defence to “provide all necessary troops to protect war-ravaged Portland.”

Trump said the decision was necessary to protect US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, which he described as “under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists.”

Trump’s fight against “radical left”