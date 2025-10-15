Hamas has handed over the remains of two more Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas earlier confirmed that it will hand over the remains on Wednesday night under a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a brief statement that the two bodies will be handed over at 1900 GMT.

Hamas stressed that it has fulfilled its commitments under the ceasefire deal.

“The resistance has abided by what was agreed upon, delivering all living captives it held and all the bodies it was able to reach,” the group said in another statement.

“The remaining bodies require significant effort and specialised equipment to locate and recover, and we are working hard to close this file,” it added.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a plan he laid out on September 29 to bring a ceasefire to Gaza, release all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.