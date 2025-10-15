WAR ON GAZA
Hamas hands over remains of two more Israeli captives to ICRC
Hamas says the remaining bodies require significant effort and specialised equipment to locate and recover, and they are working hard on it.
Hamas stressed that it has fulfilled its commitments under the ceasefire deal. / Reuters
October 15, 2025

Hamas has handed over the remains of two more Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas earlier confirmed that it will hand over the remains on Wednesday night under a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a brief statement that the two bodies will be handed over at 1900 GMT.

Hamas stressed that it has fulfilled its commitments under the ceasefire deal.

“The resistance has abided by what was agreed upon, delivering all living captives it held and all the bodies it was able to reach,” the group said in another statement.

“The remaining bodies require significant effort and specialised equipment to locate and recover, and we are working hard to close this file,” it added.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a plan he laid out on September 29 to bring a ceasefire to Gaza, release all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The first phase of the deal came into force on Friday.

Under the deal, Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of eight captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

On Monday, Hamas gave up three Israeli bodies and one Nepalese for transfer.

This was followed on Tuesday by three more deceased Israelis and one as yet unidentified body that Israel says was not that of someone listed among the dead hostages.

Earlier, Palestine’s Health Ministry in Gaza said it received the remains of 45 Palestinians from Israel through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), bringing the total number of bodies returned since Tuesday to 90.

