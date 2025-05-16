TÜRKİYE
Türkiye is leading global efforts in humanitarian, peace diplomacy — President Erdogan
"We are making great efforts to build a country and a region free from terrorism, violence," says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Türkiye is leading global efforts in humanitarian and peace diplomacy, the Turkish president has said following Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul. / AA
May 16, 2025

Türkiye is leading global efforts in humanitarian and peace diplomacy, the Turkish president has said following Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul on Friday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Türkiye is the “standard-bearer of humanitarian diplomacy” today, adding that Türkiye is “leading peace diplomacy” around the world.

Erdogan also stressed Türkiye's commitment to building a safe and peaceful region, saying: "We are making great efforts to build a country and a region free from terrorism, violence, and the threat of terror."

The nearly two-hour Istanbul peace talks involved high-level political, defence, and intelligence officials from Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that each side agreed to release 1,000 prisoners, while ceasefire prospects were also discussed. Ankara reiterated its role as a mediator, calling for progress “on the path to peace.”

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
