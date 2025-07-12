WORLD
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Police release footage showing drone parts, explosives inside the location in Iranian capital.
The police did not specify the exact location of the site. / Reuters
July 12, 2025

Iranian authorities raided a site in the capital Tehran on Saturday that they said was used by "Israeli agents" to manufacture drones.

Footage released by the police showed drone parts and explosives inside the raided location.

The police did not specify the exact location, only mentioning that it was situated in the Iranian capital.

Israel used suicide drones during its attacks on the Iranian territory last month.

During the Israeli assault, Iranian authorities announced the seizure of several workshops manufacturing this type of drones for Israel in various cities, most notably Tehran and Isfahan.

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 after Tel Aviv launched unprovoked air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:AA
