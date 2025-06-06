Eid al-Adha in Gaza is one of my most cherished memories. We would wake up before sunrise, the air still cool and full of anticipation. My siblings and I, still in our pyjamas, would hug each other, rubbing sleep from our eyes as we got ready for the mosque.



My mother would already be up, laying out new plates and cups, wiping down the furniture, preparing the house for the flood of guests she knew would come.



Outside, the streets would begin to hum — children laughing as they played with the sheep, neighbours calling out “Eid Mubarak” from balconies, shopkeepers putting out sweets and fresh bread.



There was a sense of joy that felt contagious, unstoppable, even in a place that knew so much sorrow.

In the years before the genocide, when I could no longer be there in person, I still took part in Eid. I’d call my family from London and ask if they were planning to sacrifice a sheep that year, and who they’d visit first.

There was always gossip — who had fallen out with whom, and whether they’d finally make amends over a plate of maqluba and bitter Arabic coffee. I’d send money to help buy the sheep, feeling both distant and connected — as if wiring love through Western Union. Even from afar, Eid still felt like a time when Gaza could hold itself together.



Families stitched old wounds, children burst with excitement, and faith wrapped everything in a sense of quiet dignity.



From celebration to survival

But this year, there are no sheep. No new plates. No visits or reconciliation. This year, Eid in Gaza is marked by hunger, tents, and graveyards. My family isn’t discussing who to visit — they’re searching for clean water and a bit of bread. They are not debating which sheep to sacrifice, because they are the ones being sacrificed.

My sister told me that the Sheikh Radwan Market — once a bustling heart of Gaza City, where she took her children every Eid to buy sweets and new clothes — has become a makeshift displacement camp. In the heart of Gaza City, garbage rots in the summer heat. Children cry for food. There are no decorations. No sweets. No sheep.

My other sister and her husband, who never spent an Eid without preparing a lamb feast and feeding the needy, are now the needy — their home and livelihood destroyed, their dignity stolen. They live in a tent and run after scraps of bread and water.