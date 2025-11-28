Ukrainian negotiators are set to visit the United States this weekend to discuss Washington's plan to end the war in Ukraine, a senior official told AFP on Friday.

"The delegation is planning to meet with the American side at the end of this week," the source said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The delegation, which includes senior security official Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, is expected to meet with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and former White House adviser Jared Kushner, according to Bloomberg News.