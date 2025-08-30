At least three people were killed after angry protesters set a government building in eastern Indonesia on fire in protest of the death of a motorcycle taxi driver hit by a police vehicle, according to local media.

"A total of eight people were evacuated by the rescue team after the burning of the Makassar City DPRD Office, three of whom were declared dead, suspected of being trapped inside the room when the fire broke out," local broadcaster Kompas TV quoted Regional Disaster Management Agency acting head Fadli Tahar as saying.

Protesters also torched several vehicles as they hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails, injuring another four people.

Protests

The unrest was triggered after a 21-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, Affan Kurniawan, was killed after being hit by a police armoured vehicle on Thursday.