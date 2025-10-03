WAR ON GAZA
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
"I have requested the good offices" of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to bring back Malaysian volunteers, says PM Anwar Ibrahim.
PM Anwar Ibrahim says he is in contact with Malaysian delegation regarding efforts to bring home the Malaysian activists and volunteers. / AP
October 3, 2025

Malaysia has sought help from Türkiye to bring home volunteers aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which was ambushed by Israel in international waters.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he requested assistance from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to bring Malaysian volunteers to Istanbul with a special aircraft, state news agency Bernama reported.

Israeli naval forces attacked and seized vessels of the GSF on Thursday and Friday, and detained more than 450 activists from over 50 countries. The flotilla had been attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s blockade of the enclave.

Anwar said he was in contact with the Malaysian delegation, led by Sani Araby, regarding efforts to bring home the Malaysian activists and volunteers.

“I have requested the good offices of President Erdogan to, if possible, bring our (Malaysian) volunteers from any location around Israel to Istanbul on a special Turkish aircraft that will be carrying his own citizens,” said Anwar.

“From Istanbul, insha-Allah (God willing), we will bring our Malaysians home. Several preliminary understandings have been reached since this morning,” he told reporters after attending congregational Friday prayers at Al-Khadijah Mosque in the capital Kuala Lumpur.

In a separate message on X, Anwar said: “I assure that all resources and efforts are being mobilised to ensure that all Malaysian activists and volunteers are released immediately without any compromise.”

Israel on Friday attacked Marinette, the last remaining vessel of the GSF in international waters near the besieged Palestinian enclave, dismantling the mission. Its Foreign Ministry said all those detained will be “deported to Europe”.

The GSF is an international initiative to break the blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, imposed by Israel for almost 18 years.

SOURCE:AA
