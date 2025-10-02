The Trump administration has urged nine US universities to sign a multi-point agreement that would give them preferential access to federal funding in exchange for adopting a series of academic and policy standards, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The administration issued a detailed 10-point memo called the “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” designed to improve university standards and performance.

According to a letter sent to universities Wednesday, schools that agree to the requirements, such as banning race or sex-based hiring and admissions, freezing tuition for five years, limiting international undergraduates, requiring standardised tests and addressing grade inflation would receive priority access to significant federal funding.

The universities involved are Vanderbilt University, Dartmouth College, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Southern California, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Texas, the University of Arizona, Brown University and the University of Virginia, according to an official.

Schools that agree to the compact but later breach its terms may be required to repay federal funds received that year along with any private donations.

The letter said signing the compact would give the federal government “assurance” that the schools are complying with civil rights laws and are “pursuing federal priorities with vigor.”

The deal also prohibits employees from expressing political views on behalf of their institutions unless related to school matters.