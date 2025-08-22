US President Donald Trump has said he would make an "important" decision in two weeks on Ukraine peace efforts - specifying that Moscow could face massive sanctions or he might do nothing.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday that he was "not happy" about a Russian strike Thursday that hit a US-owned factory in Ukraine, and I'm not happy about anything having to do with that war."

But he said he wanted to see whether Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy would meet first.

"I think I'll know. I think I'll know the attitude of Russia, and, frankly, of Ukraine. It takes two," Trump said when asked what he would do at the end of a two-week timeframe he set for assessing the state of peace talks.

"Then I'm going to make a decision as to what we do and it's going to be a very important decision," he said.

"That's whether or not it's massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both. Or do we do nothing and say it's your fight."