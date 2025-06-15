Israel has requested help from several countries in intercepting missiles and drones from Iran, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN).

"Israeli authorities have officially requested international assistance to intercept Iranian drones and ballistic missiles launched toward Israel, with the request being submitted to both France and the UK," KAN said.

The broadcaster confirmed that the UK has already responded to the request and is providing assistance.

An Israeli official said Britain had intervened during two past confrontations between Israel and Iran, referring to Iran's "True Promise I" and "True Promise II" operations.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster quoted a French official saying that France remains hesitant to accept Israel's request for assistance.