POLITICS
2 min read
Taiwan unveils 'T-Dome' air defence system amid rising China tensions
President Lai Ching-te announces plans for a multi-layered air defence network to protect Taiwan, urging China to abandon threats of force.
Taiwan unveils 'T-Dome' air defence system amid rising China tensions
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te attends National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, October 10, 2025. / Reuters
October 10, 2025

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Friday that the government would build the "T-Dome" air defence system to provide multi-layered protection against enemy threats, and called on China to renounce the use of force to seize Taiwan.

Democratically governed Taiwan has faced increased military and political pressure from China, which views the island as its own territory over the strong objections of the government in Taipei.

Taiwan is ramping up defence spending and modernising its armed forces, but faces a China that has a far larger military and is adding advanced new weapons like stealth fighter jets, aircraft carriers and a huge array of missiles.

Lai said in his National Day address that Taiwan is determined to spend more on defence, and would at the end of this year propose a special budget for military spending, showing the government's determination to protect the island.

RelatedTRT World - China and Taiwan trade sharp words in deepening historical dispute
Recommended

"The increase in defence spending has a purpose; it is a clear necessity to counter enemy threats and a driving force for developing our defence industries," he said.

"We will accelerate our building of the T-Dome, establish a rigorous air defence system in Taiwan with multi-layered defence, high-level detection, and effective interception, and weave a safety net for Taiwan to protect the lives and property of citizens," Lai said, to applause from the crowd.

He added that China should renounce the use of force or coercion to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

There was no immediate reaction from Beijing to his speech.

China says Lai is a "separatist" and has rebuffed his offers of talks.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
France unveils new government under PM Lecornu
Madagascar’s president warns of ‘attempted coup’ after soldiers join protests
China ‘not afraid’ of trade war after Trump threatens new tariffs
Former speaker Herminie wins Seychelles presidential run-off election
US appeals court rejects Trump request to deploy National Guard in Chicago area
Afghan, Pakistani armies engage in intense border clashes amid rising tensions
White House begins mass federal layoffs amid 10-day shutdown
Ukraine says Russian drone strike kills two energy workers in Chernihiv
China issues bounty for Taiwan PsyOps unit for 'separatism'
North Korea displays new long-range missile at military parade celebrating Kim Jong-Un’s leadership
UN urges US, Venezuela to avoid actions threatening peace amid rising tensions
Trump to hit China with 100% tariffs after Beijing's rare earth curbs
US Muslim group slams Nobel for awarding Venezuela's Machado
Trump set to join leaders, diplomats from Türkiye, Pakistan, other nations at Gaza summit in Egypt
Tempers flare as US shutdown threatens pay of 1.3 million active-duty American troops
White House says Nobel committee's Trump snub was 'politics over peace'