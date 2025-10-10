Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Friday that the government would build the "T-Dome" air defence system to provide multi-layered protection against enemy threats, and called on China to renounce the use of force to seize Taiwan.

Democratically governed Taiwan has faced increased military and political pressure from China, which views the island as its own territory over the strong objections of the government in Taipei.

Taiwan is ramping up defence spending and modernising its armed forces, but faces a China that has a far larger military and is adding advanced new weapons like stealth fighter jets, aircraft carriers and a huge array of missiles.

Lai said in his National Day address that Taiwan is determined to spend more on defence, and would at the end of this year propose a special budget for military spending, showing the government's determination to protect the island.