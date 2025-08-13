WORLD
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of sanctions if nuclear talks don’t resume: report
The letter came after the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal held talks with Iran last month in Istanbul to revive nuclear talks between the US and Iran.
France's President Macron, Germany’s Chancellor Merz and Britain's Prime Minister Starmer meet in The Hague / Reuters
August 13, 2025

France, Germany and the UK told the UN they are prepared to reinstate sanctions on Iran unless Tehran resumes negotiations with the international community about its nuclear programme, the Financial Times (FT) reported Tuesday.

The foreign ministers of the E3 group wrote to the UN about the spectre of “snapback” sanctions unless Tehran takes action, according to the report.

"We have made it clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism," the ministers wrote in the letter, which was seen by the FT.

US President Donald Trump, who argues that Tehran cannot have nuclear weapons, unilaterally left the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018, during his first term, though its defenders said it was working.

Iran, however, maintains that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

