A federal judge in Oregon has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland.

US District Judge Karin Immergut issued the order on Saturday in a lawsuit brought by the state and city.

The War Department (Defense Department) had said it was placing 200 members of Oregon's National Guard under federal control for 60 days to protect federal property at locations where protests are occurring or likely to occur after Trump called the city "war-ravaged."

Democratic Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield's office filed the lawsuit on September 28, a day after Trump said he would send troops to Portland.