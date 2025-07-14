“Numbers don’t lie,” declares the FBI’s deputy director in a fiery social media post. “Yet the media would have you believe America has never been less safe.”

It’s a clash playing out not in covert corridors or classified briefings—but in public, in headlines, and on Twitter feeds.

At the centre of the storm is the Federal Bureau of Investigation, America’s premier law enforcement and intelligence agency, now facing accusations that it’s being turned into a tool of political loyalty in President Donald Trump’s second administration.

Last week, The New York Times published a blistering op-ed , accusing Trump and his handpicked leadership of gutting the FBI’s senior ranks, sidelining seasoned national security experts, and refocusing the bureau on politically charged priorities like immigration enforcement and MAGA-aligned conspiracy investigations.

According to the Times, the result is an FBI “completely unprepared to respond to a crisis,” with decades of expertise “obliterated” in a matter of months.

But the FBI’s new leadership sees it differently.

In an extraordinary personal statement , the bureau’s deputy director shot back, labelling the Times piece a “hit job” devoid of evidence. He boasted of plunging murder rates, record drug seizures, and thousands of violent criminals behind bars—a list of victories he insists proves that, under Trump’s team, the FBI is stronger and more effective than ever.

The question now gripping Washington—and echoing far beyond—is simple but profound: Is America safer under this newly reorganised FBI, or is it standing on shakier ground than ever before?

A radical reorganisation



From the very first days of Trump’s second term, winds of change swept through the FBI like a political hurricane. Barely eleven days after Trump retook the oath of office, the administration began executing a purge that would send shockwaves through the bureau’s ranks.

Six of the FBI’s most senior executives at its Washington headquarters were forced out in rapid succession.

Among them were Robert Wells, who oversaw the national security branch; Ryan Young, head of the intelligence branch; Robert Nordwall, who led criminal and cyber response; Arlene Gaylord, from information technology; Jackie Maguire of science and technology; and J. William Rivers, in charge of human resources.

Each of these officials had spent decades climbing the bureau’s hierarchy, many becoming pillars of the FBI’s institutional knowledge.

David Sundberg, the assistant director in charge of the Washington field office, was also notified he would lose his job—an especially significant move given his office’s deep involvement in prosecutions related to Trump’s first presidency and the sprawling investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots.

Elsewhere across the country, field office leaders faced similar fates. Spencer Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas field office, announced his dismissal to staff, writing that he was given no rationale for the sudden move. Jeffrey Veltri, who headed the Miami office, was also reportedly ousted.

Even more striking, letters sent to dozens of federal prosecutors tied their removal directly to their involvement in January 6 prosecutions. The letters cited an executive order from Trump declaring the prosecutions “a grave national injustice”.

At the centre of this transformation stands Kash Patel, the new FBI director and a controversial Trump loyalist, alongside his deputy, Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent turned conservative media figure. Under their leadership, critics argue the bureau has sacrificed deep expertise for political loyalty.

Yet supporters claim this shake-up was long overdue—that entrenched factions within the FBI had grown resistant to change and biased against Trump’s agenda. As one official said bluntly, “They used the Justice Department to go after their political opponent. That’s illegal—and it didn’t work.”

The numbers game: FBI’s case for success



For all the political turbulence swirling around the FBI, the bureau’s new leadership insists there’s a simpler truth that critics refuse to acknowledge: the numbers.

In a blistering tweet storm, the FBI’s deputy director laid out what he called “undeniable facts” proving the success of the agency’s new direction under President Trump and director Kash Patel. According to him, the shift of manpower away from bureaucratic layers and towards operational field work has led to historic results.

Among the most dramatic claims: violent crime in America is on track to hit its lowest rate in modern history, thanks in part to a nationwide operation codenamed ‘Summer Heat’.

The initiative, which deploys FBI resources to local law enforcement hotspots, has reportedly contributed to record drops in homicides and violent assaults in dozens of major cities. “Summer Heat is coming to a city or town near you,” the deputy director vowed, framing the operation as a crusade to purge communities of violent predators.

Beyond street crime, the FBI points to impressive wins in other critical areas.

Over the past few months alone, agents have arrested more than 14,000 violent criminals—a 62 percent increase compared to the same period last year. In the fight against child exploitation, the bureau claims to have rescued over one hundred children from predators, while simultaneously arresting more than 825 violent child abusers and 140 human traffickers.

On the national security front, the bureau says it has apprehended 51 foreign intelligence operatives allegedly engaged in espionage or smuggling dangerous materials into the United States.

Meanwhile, large-scale drug busts have seized staggering amounts of narcotics—44,000 kilos of cocaine, 3,500 kilos of methamphetamine, and 1,210 kilos of fentanyl—a 22 percent uptick over last year’s figures.

Yet, perhaps the most politically charged statistic is the claim that the FBI, in coordination with federal partners, apprehended, imprisoned, or deported over 18,000 undocumented immigrants, many allegedly with violent criminal histories.

“As a result, last month, again, zero illegals were admitted into our country,” the deputy director boasted, a figure likely to resonate with Trump’s base, but which critics argue reflects the bureau’s troubling prioritisation of political agendas over traditional law enforcement missions.

To the new leadership, these figures are proof positive that the agency’s reorganisation is working. As the deputy director declared: “Numbers don’t lie. America is safer because we refused to keep doing business as usual.”

Critics push back: What’s missing behind the numbers?



While the FBI’s new leadership floods social media with statistics touting record-breaking arrests and drug seizures, critics warn that numbers alone don’t tell the full story—and might even mask a more dangerous reality unfolding behind the bureau’s closed doors.

Former officials, national security experts, and journalists argue that the very expertise needed to sustain those successes has been systematically gutted. The mass firings and forced retirements that swept through the FBI’s leadership in recent months didn’t just remove high-ranking bureaucrats, they say—it obliterated decades of institutional memory and specialised skill.