Venezuela carried out military exercises in coastal areas on Saturday after the US deployed ships off its coast, stirring invasion fears.

Washington has deployed military vessels to the Caribbean based on claims of combatting drug trafficking, targeting at least three boats in recent weeks allegedly loaded with drugs from Venezuela, resulting in 14 fatalities.

Caracas denounces the US deployment, calling it a "military threat."

Saturday's exercises, in the northwest state of Falcon and the northeast state of Sucre, coincided with a government-ordered drill to prepare for natural disasters.

Video from state-run broadcaster VTV showed Venezuela's National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) moving military equipment near Cape San Roman, a coastal city about 27 kilometers (17 miles) south of Aruba.

The exercise involved cannons being fired into the sea and amphibious vehicles being disembarked from a boat and moving onto shore.