WORLD
2 min read
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Trump officials urge global reduction of asylum protections as refugee entries fall to historic lows under US policy.
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Over 2,100 children remain in US federal custody awaiting voluntary return approvals. [File photo] / Reuters
October 4, 2025

The Trump administration is preparing to set a refugee admissions ceiling at 7,500 people for fiscal year 2026, sources familiar with the matter have said.

The planned limit is a dramatic reduction from the 125,000 refugees admitted under former President Joe Biden last year.

The policy prioritises white South Africans of Afrikaner ethnicity, citing alleged racial discrimination and violence, a claim rejected by South Africa’s government.

Since May, the first 59 Afrikaner refugees have arrived, with the total reaching 138 by early September, according to Reuters reporting.

Trump froze refugee admissions after returning to office in January 2025, stating that resumption would occur only if it aligned with US national interests.

John Slocum, executive director of Refugee Council USA, criticised the low limit, saying it would endanger lives, separate families, and harm security and growth.

The administration had considered higher admissions of 40,000 to 60,000 refugees before settling on the proposed 7,500-person ceiling.

At the United Nations General Assembly, Trump officials urged other nations to join a global effort to reduce asylum protections, challenging long-standing humanitarian frameworks.

RelatedTRT World - US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report

DHS pays minors to leave US voluntarily

Recommended

The Trump administration is also offering unaccompanied migrant children $2,500 to voluntarily return home, starting with 17-year-olds, according to a DHS letter.

Minors from Mexico are not eligible for the program, but children who had already volunteered to leave the US as of Friday would be covered, the letter says.

Wendy Young of Kids in Need of Defense condemned the move as coercive, undermining legal protections for children seeking safety in the United States.

"Unaccompanied children seeking safety in the United States deserve our protection rather than being coerced into agreeing to return back to the very conditions that placed their lives and safety at risk," Young said in a statement.

More than 2,100 unaccompanied children remain in federal custody, with payments issued only after immigration judges approve voluntary returns.

Separately, the US Supreme Court allowed the administration to end Temporary Protected Status for up to 600,000 Venezuelans, potentially triggering deportations.

Lower courts had blocked the termination, citing procedural failures, but the Supreme Court’s conservative majority sided with the administration, overruling prior rulings.

TPS protections, established in 1990, allow immigrants from crisis-affected countries to remain legally in the United States, with Venezuelan protections set to expire in October 2026.

RelatedTRT World - Reverse migration surges as tougher US policies block northbound routes — report

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France