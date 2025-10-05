US President Donald Trump has said that ongoing negotiations with Hamas over his Gaza ceasefire proposal have been moving rapidly ahead of a critical meeting in Egypt.

"There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought peace in the Middle East," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to move fast," he added.

The US president said he would continue to monitor the situation, emphasising that "time is of the essence or massive bloodshed will follow."

Egypt talks

Earlier on Sunday, Hamas announced that a delegation from its leadership headed by Khalil al-Hayya, the Palestinian group's chief, arrived in Egypt "to begin talks on mechanisms for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and a prisoner exchange."