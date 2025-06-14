ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Fidan discusses Israel’s attack on Iran with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts
The Turkish foreign minister also discusses other regional developments with Ceyhun Bayramov and Badr Abdelatty.
Fidan discusses Israel’s attack on Iran with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts
File Photo: Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan calls his Azerbaijani and Egyptian counterparts to discuss regional developments. / AA
June 14, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed Israel’s attacks on Iran with his Azerbaijani and Egyptian counterparts, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan held phone calls on Saturday with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and discussed other regional developments as well.

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing over 104 people, including top military commanders and scientists, and injuring nearly 380 people.

Recommended

According to reports, Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel, killing three people and injuring over 170 others.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel and Iran keep striking each other. Here are the key targeted locations


SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'