WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel-backed gangs kill Palestinian journalist in Gaza City
Israel has killed over 250 journalists in Gaza since October 2023.
Israel-backed gangs kill Palestinian journalist in Gaza City
Israeli-backed gangs kill Palestinian journalist Saleh Al-Jaafrawi in Sabra neighborhood, Gaza City. / TRT World
19 hours ago

Saleh Aljafarawi, a well-known Palestinian journalist, was fatally shot in Gaza City on Saturday, just days after a Gaza ceasefire agreement was announced.

Various media reports suggest that Aljafarawi was killed when Hamas security forces had surrounded members of an armed militia.

Aljafarawi was cornered by armed men and killed with seven gunshots to his body.

The New Arab reported that Aljafrawi was targeted and killed by Israel-backed armed collaborator gangs while documenting the extensive destruction in the Sabra neighbourhood following the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

The Quds News Network also reported that Israeli-backed gangs “executed” Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafrawi in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The Gaza Government Media Office strongly condemned the assassination, calling it “a direct result of Israel’s policy of targeting Palestinian journalists through both air strikes and proxy militias.”

Recommended

Aljafarawi’s death comes during the initial phase of the US-brokered ceasefire, which includes provisions for Israeli troop withdrawal, the release of hostages and prisoners, and the opening of crossings to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Earlier, on October 10, a photojournalist, Arafat al-Khour, working for Abu Dhabi TV, was wounded by an Israeli strike while documenting the aftermath of a strike in Gaza City’s same neighbourhood.

Israel has killed over 250 journalists since October 2023, a staggering number of casualties among professionals protected under international laws.

RelatedTRT World - For Gaza journalists killed, maimed and caged by Israel, ceasefire sans justice

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Hamas forces kill 32 members of Gaza 'gang' behind theft of relief goods
Israel starts releasing Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal
EU revives Gaza border monitoring mission
Gaza war is over, says Trump
EU 'supports' Gaza ceasefire deal brokered by US, Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt: commission chief
Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Hamas begins release of Israeli prisoners, transfers first seven to Red Cross in Gaza
Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report
Trump says 'the war is over' in Gaza, praises Türkiye’s role in ceasefire
Iran will not attend Gaza summit in Egypt: FM
Gaza situation: Aid trucks move in, prisoner-captive exchange tomorrow
No cheers, no filming: Israeli forces raid homes, threaten families of Palestinian prisoners
Israeli forces to carry out 'demolition of Hamas tunnels operation' after hostage release
Australia pro-Palestinian rally draws tens of thousands, scepticism on ceasefire