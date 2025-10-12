Saleh Aljafarawi, a well-known Palestinian journalist, was fatally shot in Gaza City on Saturday, just days after a Gaza ceasefire agreement was announced.

Various media reports suggest that Aljafarawi was killed when Hamas security forces had surrounded members of an armed militia.

Aljafarawi was cornered by armed men and killed with seven gunshots to his body.

The New Arab reported that Aljafrawi was targeted and killed by Israel-backed armed collaborator gangs while documenting the extensive destruction in the Sabra neighbourhood following the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

The Quds News Network also reported that Israeli-backed gangs “executed” Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafrawi in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The Gaza Government Media Office strongly condemned the assassination, calling it “a direct result of Israel’s policy of targeting Palestinian journalists through both air strikes and proxy militias.”