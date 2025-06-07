BIZTECH
China offers EU fast-track rare earth exports amid trade tensions
The move by China comes amid ongoing investigations into Chinese EV subsidies and EU brandy pricing.
China launched the anti-dumping probe earlier this year, citing concerns over pricing practices by EU producers. / Reuters
June 7, 2025

China this week said it is willing to speed up export approvals for rare earth minerals to the European Union, in a move aimed at easing trade tensions ahead of key decisions on tariffs and anti-dumping rulings.

“China attaches great importance to the EU's concerns and is willing to establish a green channel for qualified applications to speed up the approval process,” a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said, according to a ministry readout issued Saturday.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao also urged the EU to cooperate: “We hope the EU will meet halfway and take effective measures to facilitate, safeguard and promote the compliant trade of high-tech products to China.”

Wang on Tuesday met in Paris with Maros Sefcovic, European commissioner for trade and economic security. The two discussed rare earth mineral controls as well as ongoing investigations into EU brandy exports and Chinese electric vehicles.

On the matter of brandy, the spokesperson said French producers and industry associations had submitted price commitment applications to Beijing. China has agreed with them on key terms and, if those terms pass review, a final ruling is expected before July 5.

China launched the anti-dumping probe earlier this year, citing concerns over pricing practices by EU producers.

‘New technical paths’

Wang and Sefcovic also discussed the EU’s anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, which has led to higher tariffs on imports from China.

According to the spokesperson, the two sides are nearing the end of their price commitment consultations, though some issues remain unresolved.

The EU proposed exploring “new technical paths,” the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing is reviewing the proposal.

The talks come as Brussels and Beijing seek to ease friction over trade policy and industrial subsidies, amid rising competition in electric vehicles, semiconductors, and critical mineral supply chains.

SOURCE:AA
