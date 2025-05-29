The United Nations Secretariat is preparing to slash its $3.7 billion budget by 20 percent and cut around 6,900 jobs, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters news agency.

The directive, which asks staff to outline cuts by 13 June, comes amid a financial crisis triggered in part by the United States, which provides nearly a quarter of the UN’s funding.

In addition to sweeping foreign aid cuts under President Donald Trump, which have severely impacted UN humanitarian agencies, the US owes nearly $1.5 billion in arrears and current-year contributions.

The author of the memo, UN Controller Chandramouli Ramanathan, did not directly reference the US shortfall, instead framing the cuts as part of a broader review launched in March, known as "UN80".

"It is an ambitious effort to ensure that the United Nations is fit for purpose to support 21st-century multilateralism, reduce human suffering and build better lives and futures for all," Ramanathan wrote.

"I count on your cooperation for this collective effort whose aggressive timelines are recognised."

The proposed cuts would take effect from 1 January, at the start of the next budget cycle.

Related TRT Global - UN OCHA to cut 20% of staff due to funding shortfall

'Times of peril'