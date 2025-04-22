AFRICA
RSF shelling kills dozens more in Sudan's El-Fasher: military
The paramilitary group allegedly fired around 250 shells into civilian areas.
Ten women were among the victims, while dozens of civilians were injured and transferred to hospitals, the statement said. / Reuters
April 22, 2025

At least 47 more civilians have been killed in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, the military said.

A military statement said on Tuesday that the rebel group continued its "indiscriminate bombardment" of the city, firing around 250 artillery shells at the city’s neighbourhoods.

Ten women were among the victims, while dozens of civilians were injured and transferred to hospitals, the statement said.

The army said its forces had destroyed an RSF artillery shelling platform in northern El-Fasher.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the report.

Deaths and displacement

Recommended

Earlier this week, the paramilitary group claimed to have seized control of the Zamzam refugee camp in El-Fasher after clashes with army forces.

At least 400 civilians were killed and nearly 400,000 were displaced due to the fighting, according to United Nations figures.

El-Fasher has seen deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings over the risks of fighting in the city, which serves as a hub for humanitarian operations in all five Darfur states.

Since April 15, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed so far, and 15 million others displaced, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

