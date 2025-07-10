US
2 min read
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Officials say 161 people remain missing as attention turns to delayed emergency alerts and lack of warning systems.
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue / AP
July 10, 2025

The death toll from flash floods in Texas has climbed to at least 119, with rescue teams continuing to search for the more than 170 people still missing, officials said.

Kerr County, the worst-hit region, reported 95 deaths, including 59 adults and 36 children.

Authorities said 27 bodies remain unidentified.

The rest of the fatalities occurred in nearby counties.

As recovery operations expand, public scrutiny has intensified over the state’s emergency alert system.

Investigations by Texas Public Radio and KSAT reveal that a 4:22 am request for a mass-alert message was delayed due to approval issues, leaving some residents unaware of the flood threat until hours later.

"There are 161 people believed to be missing in Kerr County alone," officials said.

Among them are five campers and one counsellor from Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp near the Guadalupe River.

Residents returning to their homes are confronting widespread destruction.

Officials urged people to avoid interfering with search teams, as heavy equipment is being used to clear debris.

Recommended

"It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation," said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

"These questions need to be answered — to the families of the missed loved ones, to the public, to the people who put me in this office," he added.

The lack of a siren system and inconsistencies in communication have drawn growing frustration.

Since 2015, Kerr County has applied for federal grants to build a proper flood warning system.

On Sunday, the Trump administration declared the floods a "major disaster" and deployed federal resources to aid recovery.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday said the state has deployed more than 2,200 personnel and 1,200 vehicles and equipment assets in response to the flooding.

Over 20 state agencies are involved in ongoing recovery and support operations.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks