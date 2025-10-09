Australian and Indian defence ministers signed a new bilateral security deal on Thursday that Australia said upholds Indo-Pacific stability.

Rajnath Singh has become the first Indian defence minister to visit Australia since 2013, his Australian counterpart Richard Marles said.

“Australia and India are top-tier security partners and our defence cooperation delivers practical effects to uphold Indo-Pacific stability,” Marles’ office said in a statement.

Marles and Singh signed an agreement that included establishing a forum for joint staff talks between the two militaries and submarine rescue cooperation.

“The bilateral arrangements that will be signed today reflect the significant growth in our defence partnership and our shared ambition for its future,” Marles said before the signing.

Closer defence relations became evident in July when India, for the first time, participated in the biennial Talisman Sabre multination military exercises in Australia.

Talisman Sabre began in 2005 as a joint exercise between the United States and Australia. This year, more than 35,000 military personnel from 19 nations took part.

India and Australia are linked with the United States and Japan through an alliance known as the Quad.