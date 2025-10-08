Nobel chemistry laureate Omar Yaghi was born to Palestinian refugees in Jordan, a quiet, studious child in a "large, rowdy family" that shared a single room with cattle they raised.

Which made Wednesday's news that the chemist at the University of California, Berkeley was among 2025's class of Nobel winners all the more emotional, Yaghi told journalists.

He described how his parents spent "every minute of their time dedicated to their kids and to their kids' education, because they saw that as a way to lift themselves and the kids out of challenging situations."

Their home had no electricity or running water. His father had finished school through sixth grade and his mother could neither read nor write.

"We didn't have a lot of the conveniences that many others do, but we had a lot of love and a lot of care," the scientist said.

Related TRT World - Kitagawa, Robson and Yaghi win 2025 Nobel in chemistry for pioneering metal–organic frameworks

Yaghi won the 2025 prize together with Susumu Kitagawa of Japan and UK-born Richard Robson for their groundbreaking discoveries on metal–organic frameworks (MOFs), whose uses include capturing carbon dioxide and harvesting water from desert air.

Born in 1965, he spent his childhood in Amman, Jordan, before leaving for the United States at the age of 15, on the advice of his stern father who saw for his son an opportunity to thrive.

At that point young Yaghi had already grown enamored with molecular structures after being drawn to "unintelligible but captivating" images in a book.

"I fell in love with them, even before I knew they were molecules," Yaghi said.