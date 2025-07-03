US President Donald Trump's marquee tax and spending legislation, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill”, was teetering on the brink of collapse early on Thursday as Republican leaders struggled to corral a growing rebellion within their ranks.

The House of Representatives had yet to give final approval to the Senate-passed version of the bill, which includes sweeping tax cuts, massive increases in defence spending, and unprecedented reductions in social safety net programmes.

But the legislation, which embodies many of Trump’s core campaign promises, now faces mounting resistance from both fiscal conservatives and moderate Republicans.

By midnight, Speaker Mike Johnson was still holding open a critical procedural vote — the last step before the bill could move to final passage — more than two hours after it was first called. Behind the scenes, party leaders were locked in frantic negotiations with GOP holdouts.

“We’re going to get there tonight. We’re working on it and very, very positive about our progress,” Johnson told reporters, according to Politico.

High stakes, deep divisions

Originally passed by the House in May, the 887-page legislation returned to the lower chamber after scraping through the Senate on Tuesday by a single vote.

Changes made in the Senate moved the bill further right, causing fractures to widen in the House GOP caucus.

The package commits $4.5 trillion to extend Trump’s tax cuts, funds a large-scale immigration crackdown, and boosts defence spending, all while adding an estimated $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.

To offset the cost, the bill includes what analysts describe as the most drastic cuts to Medicaid since its inception, prompting warnings that up to 17 million Americans could lose health coverage.